LSV Asset Management Sells 3,300 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCPC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 114,034 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 50,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $827.22 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

