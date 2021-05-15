LSV Asset Management Sells 3,600 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $315.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.12 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

