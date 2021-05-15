LSV Asset Management Sells 500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,958.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,339.00 and a one year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

