Lufax (NYSE:LU) Now Covered by Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lufax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25. Lufax has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lufax by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

