LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €700.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MC. Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €629.00 ($740.00).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €628.10 ($738.94) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €604.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €527.69.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.