LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $167.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMUY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.50.

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $153.82 on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $71.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $2.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.5%. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.