Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,667 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF comprises 1.9% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,001,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Shares of PSI opened at $113.86 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $62.46 and a twelve month high of $130.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average of $111.28.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

