Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Madrona Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCEF. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 44,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $23.74 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

