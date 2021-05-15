Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Acquired by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

NYSE:MGA opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.