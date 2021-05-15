Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

