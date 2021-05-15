Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.86.

TSE:MFC opened at C$26.18 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$15.64 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.4499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.95%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

