Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,467,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,744,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.