Marlin (POND) Price Reaches $0.14

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $104.20 million and $13.06 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.29 or 0.00513656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00234439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005089 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.11 or 0.01156156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.66 or 0.01211758 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

