Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 408.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,248 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 14.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

