Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $5.80 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 901.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,822 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises 3.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

CCK opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

