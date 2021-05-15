Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases 63,898 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1,904.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,898 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

