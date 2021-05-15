Mary Chris Jammet Sells 5,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary Chris Jammet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $255,896.12.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

