MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

MCFT opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $618.68 million, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $4,889,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

