Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $25.68. 5,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 509,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Materialise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -320.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

