Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

MTRX stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Matrix Service by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Matrix Service by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Matrix Service by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 277,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 81,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

