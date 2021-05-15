Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $902.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report sales of $902.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $913.50 million and the lowest is $886.70 million. Mattel posted sales of $732.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

MAT opened at $20.67 on Friday. Mattel has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,067.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

