Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%.

Maverix Metals stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,076. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.87 million, a P/E ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

