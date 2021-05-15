MAX Exchange Token Achieves Market Cap of $883,937.20 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $883,937.20 and $160,546.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,409.23 or 1.00114715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053010 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $715.70 or 0.01480125 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.05 or 0.00721876 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.30 or 0.00393566 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.06 or 0.00233815 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006002 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

