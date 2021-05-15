McAdam LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.7% in the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 12,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 5,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 18.5% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 81.1% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in Microsoft by 102.8% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.55 and a 200-day moving average of $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.24.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.