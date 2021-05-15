McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

