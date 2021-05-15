McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Shares Up 4.6%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)’s share price was up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 16,799 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 7,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

About McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

