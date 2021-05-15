Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON MER opened at GBX 190 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 165.05. The firm has a market cap of £210.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

