Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,423 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 192.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $51,562,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,619,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,482,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $34,696,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $45.75 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PACW. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

