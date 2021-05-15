Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 519.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 405.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $113.07 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.76 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

