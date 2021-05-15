Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $197,991,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,901,000 after purchasing an additional 238,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosse Capital Partmers LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $39,190,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX opened at $239.41 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $242.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.