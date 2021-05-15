Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $101,000 Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 18,683.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $2,828,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:LPI opened at $41.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

