Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $107,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 1,839,952 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Fortive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,006,000 after buying an additional 1,147,692 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Fortive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

NYSE:FTV opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

