Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,938 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4,184.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

