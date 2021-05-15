Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0137

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $541,087.20 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.98 or 0.00640174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002560 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,494,233 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.