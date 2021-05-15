MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MKKGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Shares of MKKGY stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.