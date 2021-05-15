Mercury Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $37,398.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00095881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.57 or 0.00536684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00232950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005122 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $558.45 or 0.01163616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.71 or 0.01203738 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

