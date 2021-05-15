Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of MESA opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $377.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Dana J. Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,784,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 503,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 841.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 371,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 70.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 319,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

