Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $498.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth about $286,000.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

