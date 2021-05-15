Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Sold by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Mesoblast by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mesoblast by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 3.71. Mesoblast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. Analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MESO. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.