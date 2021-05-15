Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Position Lessened by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Meta Financial Group comprises 6.9% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,067. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $51.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

