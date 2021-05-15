MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $72.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.79.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.42%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.