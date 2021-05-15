Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 500 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

