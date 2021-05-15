MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several analysts recently commented on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE MFA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,042. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.46.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

