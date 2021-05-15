MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $71,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,086 shares of company stock worth $1,030,475 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 55.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 226,959 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.7% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 988.2% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 63.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

