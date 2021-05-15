Michael (Mike) Fitzpatrick Sells 563,051,281 Shares of Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (ASX:CCE) Stock

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (ASX:CCE) insider Michael (Mike) Fitzpatrick sold 563,051,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00), for a total value of A$1,689,153.84 ($1,206,538.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.32.

About Carnegie Clean Energy

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited develops and commercializes the CETO wave energy technology for converting ocean wave energy into zero-emission electricity worldwide. It also produces and sells clean renewable energy using solar and associated battery systems to the Department of Defense. Carnegie Clean Energy Limited has collaboration agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company to develop a reinforcement learning based controller for the CETO wave energy technology.

