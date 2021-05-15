Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

