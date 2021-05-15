Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 104,700 Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,521,000 after acquiring an additional 84,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 565,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,428,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

RPAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.