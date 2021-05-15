Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 163.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

