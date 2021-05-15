Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 160.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,285,889,000 after buying an additional 974,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after buying an additional 1,470,081 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after buying an additional 2,338,876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,006,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,400,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

