Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF opened at $114.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.